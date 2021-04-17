Jammu & Kashmir: Woman injured after security forces open fire on vehicle

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A woman was injured on Saturday after security forces fired on a vehicle which did not stop at two checkpoints in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The vehicle driver, Junaid Tariq Dar, a resident of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, has been arrested, they said.

At about 3:15 pm, the vehicle was signalled to stop at Awantipora Chowk by a police party, but the driver sped away and hit police official Naser Ullah, a police spokesman said.

The driver again refused to stop the vehicle at Padgampora bridge and the CRPF personnel deployed at the checkpoint fired warning aerial shots, he said.

"The firing resulted in tyre burst of the vehicle and in the ensuing incident, Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh, a resident of Muran, Pulwama-- who was travelling in the vehicle--sustained bullet injuries in her right arm," the spokesman said.

The driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

The spokesman said the injured woman was shifted by police to a hospital in Awantipora from where she was referred to Bones and Joints Hospital here for further treatment.

Her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The spokesman said the condition of the injured police official is also stable.

The matter is being probed, he added.