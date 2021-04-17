STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir: Woman injured after security forces open fire on vehicle

According to the sources, the security forces at the checkpoint fired some shots on the vehicle following which the woman was injured.

Published: 17th April 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A woman was injured on Saturday after security forces fired on a vehicle which did not stop at two checkpoints in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The vehicle driver, Junaid Tariq Dar, a resident of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, has been arrested, they said.

At about 3:15 pm, the vehicle was signalled to stop at Awantipora Chowk by a police party, but the driver sped away and hit police official Naser Ullah, a police spokesman said.

The driver again refused to stop the vehicle at Padgampora bridge and the CRPF personnel deployed at the checkpoint fired warning aerial shots, he said.

"The firing resulted in tyre burst of the vehicle and in the ensuing incident, Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh, a resident of Muran, Pulwama-- who was travelling in the vehicle--sustained bullet injuries in her right arm," the spokesman said.

The driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

The spokesman said the injured woman was shifted by police to a hospital in Awantipora from where she was referred to Bones and Joints Hospital here for further treatment.

Her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The spokesman said the condition of the injured police official is also stable.

The matter is being probed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu & Kashmir Awantipora
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp