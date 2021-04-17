STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumbh Mela: Plea in Supreme Court seeks direction to clear mass gathering from Haridwar

The plea, filed by Noida-resident Sanjai Kumar Pathak, said that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly across the country and the health infrastructure is 'crumbling' in many states.

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar,

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the "mass gathering" from Haridwar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people returning from Kumbh Mela.

The plea, which referred to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, has also sought directions to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to immediately withdraw the advertisements inviting people to Haridwar for Kumbh Mela.

It said that the Election Commission should be asked to issue direction to the authorities in the states where elections are being held to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines during the poll process and take appropriate action against the violators.

The plea, filed by Noida-resident Sanjai Kumar Pathak, said that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly across the country and the health infrastructure is "crumbling" in many states.

It claimed that hospitals and crematoriums are running out of space and shortage of essential drugs has been reported from many cities.

The petition said that India is currently witnessing its highest surge in COVID-19 cases since onset of the pandemic, but visuals of lakh of devotees crowding in Haridwar for Kumbh Mela and in election rallies in states have surfaced.

"On the one hand, poor common man on the street is often punished and treated violently by the police and executive authorities for individual violations of COVID-19 rules and regulations in the name of strict enforcement, and on the other hand, the authorities are not only permitting but facilitating and promoting congregation of people in the events like Kumbh-2021 and election rallies, the plea has alleged.

It sought the apex court's direction to the Centre, Uttarakhand government and the National Disaster Management Authority to not encourage or promote any gathering or event inconsistent with the spirit and object of the COVID guidelines and orders issued by these authorities.

"It is axiomatic that the respondents have turned a blind eye towards the violation of COVID-19 guidelines at the Kumbh Mela and during election campaigns and rallies which have the potential to become super spreader events but common people on the street is being fined and challans are being issued, the plea has claimed.

