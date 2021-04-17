Maharashtra govt pressuring manufacturers not to supply Oxygen Concentrators, claims Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: While Madhya Pradesh battles hard to meet the rising demand for Oxygen amid the surge in the Covid cases, Madhya Pradesh has accused the Maharashtra government of suppressing the supply of oxygen concentrators to MP.

"The Maharashtra government is pressuring oxygen concentrator manufacturers. We had already placed orders with those manufacturers, but they're being pressured not to supply the concentrators to our state," official sources close to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal on Saturday.

"The MP government has, so far, procured 2,000 concentrators. We're waiting for 650 more Concentrators. Administration in many districts too have procured around 1,300 more concentrators," sources added.

"MP is fast returning towards normalcy when it comes to oxygen supply. Against present oxygen consumption of 335 metric tonnes, we're already getting 350 metric tonnes daily. By April 20, we'll be getting 445 metric tonnes supply daily and with central government's help, we'll be getting 565 metric tonnes daily by April 25 and 700 metric tonnes daily by April 30, which would be sufficient for the expected patients' numbers by month-end," they claimed.

The sources further said the bed capacity for Covid patients at hospitals across MP has now grown to 40,276 beds. As many as 109 Covid Care Centers have been set up in 50 districts with 6,153 beds so far. "In Bhopal, 150 beds are being arranged at the State Administrative Academy, 300 beds at the Hamidia Hospital, 300 beds at the Chirayu Hospital, and 500 beds at the AIIMS-Bhopal."

863 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital

As many as 863 vials of Remdesivir injections have been stolen from the state government's Hamidia Hospital's central store.

The matter came to light late on Friday night, after which a case was registered at the Kohefiza police station by the hospital management on Saturday.

According to Kohefiza police station in-charge Anil Vajpayee, "A case has been registered under IPC Sections 457 and 380 and investigations are underway."

The stolen injections were meant for supply to various government and private hospitals.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Saturday that 42,000 Remdesivir injections have so far been supplied across the state and 9,788 more injections were to be received by Saturday.

Orders for 50,000 more injections have been placed with manufacturers, which will be delivered in the next three days.