Over 23 per cent turnout for assembly bypolls in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 23 per cent voter turnout was registered in the first four hours of voting in the three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan where polling began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 23.94 voter turnout was registered at 11 am.

Sahara (Bhilwara) registered 23.94 percent, Rajsamand recorded 23.92 per cent and Sujangarh (Churu) recorded 21.9 per cent turnout, according to a spokesperson.

The polling will decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three constituencies with a total of 7,43,802 voters.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The bypolls are being held after the demise of sitting MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).

While Meghwal and Trivedi were Congress legislators, Maheshwari was a BJP MLA and both the parties have given tickets to their family members.