Remdesivir shortage continues in Maharashtra; BMC changes tack on converting Jaslok Hospital as dedicated COVID facility

MUMBAI: Maharashtra will face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir injections, used to treat COVID-19 patients, for the next two to three days, state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said on Friday.

He said pharma companies manufacturing Remdesivir have stepped up production but it will take time for the new stock to reach the market.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Companies that produce Remdesivir injection have increased their production but it will take some time for the vials to hit the market. If we consider a 10-12 per cent shortage, Maharashtra will continue to face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir vials for the next two to three days."

Blaming companies for delay in supply of the much sough-after COVID-19 drug, the FDA minister said, "The heads of Remdesivir-making companies had 15 days back assured me to supply around 55,000 vials of the injection. However, till April 15 these companies could provide only 37,000 to 39,000 vials to the state.

"I held a video conference meeting with the CEOs and MDs of some of the companies that produce Remdesivir today again. These companies have now assured me that supply will be streamlined April 19 onwards," he said.

He lauded the Centre's move to ban the export of Remdesivir.

"Ready stocks of Remdesivir (which were bound for shipments abroad) are available even in Maharashtra. Some of the company representatives met me with a proposal of allowing these stocks to be sold in Maharashtra," Shingane said.

"Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray has also issued orders allowing export-bound stocks to be sold in the state (following the ban). I do not know how much such vials are available (with companies)," he said.

With the city-based Jaslok Hospital, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to convert into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients, making it clear that it would continue to treat other critically ill non-COVID patients as well, the civic body on Friday changed its decision and said that it was imperative not to risk the lives of those undergoing treatment there as present.

The BMC had on Wednesday issued a circular, in which it had said that the Jaslok Hospital, a prominent private hospital in south Mumbai, will no longer admit non-COVID-19 patients and added that instructions to this effect had been issued to the hospital's management.

It had taken this decision in view of the spike in infection cases in the city.

However, the hospital issued a statement on Thursday late night, saying that it has increased the number of beds for coronavirus patients, but it would continue to treat other critically-ill patients also.

"Keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai has increased the number of beds allotted to the COVID-19 patients from 58 to 150 to support the current crisis. But we continue our efforts in treating other critically-ill chronic patients and (conducting) procedures," it said in the statement.

"We understand the importance of addressing the health needs of all patients, while emphasizing and sustaining our fight against COVID-19.

Together, we stand by the Government in this fight against the second wave of COVID-19," the hospital said.

The civic body had earlier said that it had directed the Jaslok Hospital to discharge all stable patients, admitted in its non-COVID-19 wards, who do not require tertiary care.

The hospital had also been asked to transfer the non-COVID-19 patients requiring tertiary care to nearby facilities within 48 hours, the BMC had added.

After the hospital made its stand clear, the BMC on Friday changed its decision.

In its fresh order, the BMC said that only 175 of the 227 beds in this hospital will be used as COVID-19 beds, while the remaining 52 beds will continue to be for non-COVID patients.

"A total of 175 beds out of 227 shall function as COVID beds in Jaslok hospital, out of which 29 shall be ICU beds," the civic body said.

It added that the change in its order came after the hospital management brought to its notice that 52 critical patients- 30 cancer and 22 cardiac or nephrology patients- are undergoing treatment at the hospital and considering their medical condition, shifting them to another hospital at this juncture could prove fatal.

"It is imperative on part of the BMC not to risk the lives of these 52 critical non-COVID patients, presently admitted in Jaslok Hospital," the order reads.