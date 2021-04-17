STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WB elections: My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also claimed she has information that the "central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents".

Published: 17th April 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally. (Photo I ANI)

By PTI

GALSI (West Bengal): A day after a purported audio tape -in which she is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims- surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her phone is being tapped and said she will order a CID probe into it.

Addressing an election rally here, she accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the saffron party "cannot match" the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaigning on development programmes.

"They (BJP leaders) are even eavesdropping on our everyday conversation. It seems they are tapping our phone calls on cooking and other household chores.

"I will order a CID probe into it and not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this," the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee also claimed she has information that the "central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents".

"It is clear that the BJP is behind it though they claimed they have no role in it," she said.

A controversy had erupted on Friday after the BJP released the purported audio clip in which Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.

Claiming that such a conversation never took place, the TMC had described the audio clip as "bogus" and wondered whether the Centre was tapping a chief minister's phone.

Launching an attack on the Election Commission (EC) for not clubbing the remaining three phases of the ongoing assembly elections into one, she accused the poll panel of paying heed to the demands of the BJP.

"You (EC) have curtailed the campaigning hours, and in the name of COVID restrictions, you are doing whatever the BJP demands."

Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Banerjee had on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the prolonged eight-phase poll schedule.

The EC has curtailed the time for the campaigning up to 7 pm.

Earlier, it was up to 10 pm.

The poll panel also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases of the elections to be held on April 22, 26 and 29.

"Street meetings are usually held in the evening hours in the summer. The decision was taken purposely to reduce the number of my campaign meetings," Banerjee said.

She also alleged that the EC is "favouring" the saffron party so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can address all their poll rallies.

She once again blamed the BJP for bringing outsiders during campaigning and exacerbating the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The pandemic situation was not as alarming in Bengal as that of Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh. But the sudden surge in coronavirus cases is due to the presence of outsiders who came in the state without RT-PCR tests," she said.

Banerjee also condoled the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque and Revolutionary Socialist Party nominee Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19.

She flayed the prime minister for not acting on the state government's suggestion to vaccinate every citizen in the past six months when the spread of the virus was much less.

"This has led to the present situation when walls are being raised in Lucknow to hide the view of cremation of bodies and the pandemic took a heavy death toll in Gujarat," the TMC chief said.

She accused Modi and Shah of making a false promise to extend financial aid to members of the Matua community and said they have done nothing for backward castes and dalits.

Accusing the two BJP leaders of peddling lies at poll rallies, the TMC supremo said, "They are saying that we are making false promises.

We are running the Kanyashree project and beneficiaries are getting the aid.

Can he explain what happened to the PM Cares fund? Who benefited from demonetisation?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooch Behar firing Cooch Behar shooting Mamata Banerjee West Bengal polls West Bengal elections BJP TMC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp