Brigadier-rank army officer jumps to death before train at Pune railway station

The deceased, a male officer, was currently serving at the city-based Armed Forces Medical College and had gone to platform number 3 and jumped before the Udyan Express around 12:15 pm.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: A 58-year-old Brigadier-rank Army officer allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at the Pune railway station on Sunday, railway police said. They said that the deceased, a male officer, was currently serving at the city-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

"The victim came to the railway station with his driver. Leaving the driver outside, he went to platform number 3 and jumped before the Udyan Express around 12:15 pm and died," SP (Pune Railways), Sadanand Waise-Patil, said adding that no suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

"As per the CCTV footage, the Army officer was seen lingering on platform 3 and even tried to jump before the Chennai Express, but could not succeed," he said.

A spokesperson of the Army's Southern Command issued a brief statement, which said that the information about the death of an Army person at the Pune railway station was reported by the railway police to the defence authorities. "The body of the deceased has been identified to be that of a serving officer of the AFMC. Further details are being ascertained," the statement said.

