STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Dairy farmers throw 1500 litre milk down the drain daily, invite people's anger

Farmers of a local dairy group, 'Ganga Maiyya Dairy Production and Processing Cooperative Society' have so far dumped over 4,500 litres of milk costing nearly Rs 2 lakh during the last 3-4 days.

Published: 18th April 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Milk Waste

Hundreds of litres of milk wasted in the district amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A joint decision taken by the dairy farmers in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district to throw away 1,500 litres of milk down the drain daily has invited wrath and criticism by the people even as the district administration stated that during the lockdown they are allowed to sell the milk at fixed hours.

Farmers of a local dairy group, 'Ganga Maiyya Dairy Production and Processing Cooperative Society' have so far dumped over 4,500 litres of milk costing nearly Rs 2 lakh during the last 3-4 days.

The quantity of milk recklessly squandered away is staggering the local population who strongly reacted to such colossal waste.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. The milk can be given to the patients at Covid care centres and hospitals and even to the needy persons", said a local advocate Dheeraj Chopda.

The president of the society Kamlesh Gautam justifying the decision said that they have no other choice amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

"We are facing some restriction after the lockdown been imposed. We receive over 1500 litre milk daily from the dairy farmers and allowed to sell the milk only outside the counter. But we could barely sell around 150 litres. We don't have any storage facility nor any scope to use of the remaining milk except to dump it in the drain or culvert", said Gautam.

People are demanding the milk can also be distributed among those keeping the fast during Navratri and the month of Ramadhan. "While many poor struggling to get the food during the lockdown, the Balod administration should take cognisance of the such unwise act and make alternative arrangement to stop it", said Uchit Sharma, a social activist.

The Cooperative Society with DoodhGanga' as its mono came into existence in 2017 in the fast growing market of milk and its products in the Balod district with 9 lakh population. The successful concept was pioneered by the then collector Saransh Mittar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dairy Farmers in Chhattisgarh Balod district
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp