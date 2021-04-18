STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bihar imposes night curfew; malls and gyms to remain shut till May 15

The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants stand in a queue to give the samples for COVID-19 testing amid the rise in cases, at Patna Junction railway station

Migrants stand in a queue to give the samples for COVID-19 testing amid the rise in cases, at Patna Junction railway station. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Sunday impose night curfew in the state.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15. All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites. Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings," Kumar said

The Chief Minister informed that 8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar on Sunday. Moreover, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death toll due to the infection have mounted to 1,722.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar government COVID19 Coronavirus Bihar covid cases Bihar night curfew Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp