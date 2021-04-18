STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: RJD, other parties will support Bihar govt if lockdown re-imposed 

State chief of BJP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal suggested a 2-day lockdown from Friday evening at 6 pm to Monday morning at 8am.

Published: 18th April 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar covid vaccine

A beneficiary receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar seems to be heading towards lockdown for a week or more amid huge surge in coronavirus cases. Almost all political parties, barring a few, expressed no objection if a lockdown is imposed in the state.

Bihar’s principal opposition party RJD backs stricter curbs, including weekend or weekly lockdown if needed to bring the pandemic under control. Attending the virtual all-party meet called by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Tejashwi Yadav suggested if the situation warrants, a weekly lockdown can be imposed to check the menacingly multiplying positive cases.

“But it should be done after a prior announcement to the people and not without warnings”, he opined. But the left party CPI-ML and the LJP went against the move to impose the lockdown and suggested taking all other steps to safegurad the lives of people.

State chief of BJP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal suggested a 2-day lockdown from Friday evening at 6 pm to Monday morning at 8am. Dr Jaiswal, who is a medical practitioner, said that a break of 62 hours will prove effective in breaking the transmissions chain of COVID-19 without causing much disruption to normal life in the state. He also suggested declaring summer vacation from April 18 to June 1 to all schools and colleges in view of the emerging Corona menace.

Congress leader Dr Madan Mohan Jha, who attended the all-party meet, said his party will support a lockdown, be it weekly or fortnightly. “But the state government should resort to lockdown without repeating the past mistakes in which thousands of people had suffered”, he said.

The leaders of HAM and the VIP also expressed their supports in decisions of the state government to check the pandemic rampaging even if the lockdown is also imposed. But when the media asked CM Nitish Kumar about the possibility of resorting to lockdown, he said that everything would be cleared on Sunday at the meeting of the state Crisis Management Group.

Meanwhile, reliable sources said that the state government will most probably impose lockdown either for a week or a fortnight. The possibility of imposing lockdown in all districts including Patna where the highest rate of positivity is reported every day is also being considered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown weekend lockdown Bihar lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp