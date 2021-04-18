STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Game on, Bihar!: Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail means sleepless nights ahead for Nitish government?

Known for turning the applecart of politics without giving an iota of hint to opponent, Lalu Prasad might pretend to remain ‘silent’ or ‘less-active’ in politics after return to Patna.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

RJD supporters

RJD supporters celebrate after Jharkhand High Court grants bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After a long time, politics in Bihar is speculated to get a new turn with the release of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam. 

Known for turning the applecart of politics without giving an iota of hint to opponent, Lalu Prasad might pretend to remain ‘silent’ or ‘less-active’ in politics after return to Patna. But his political- intelligence cannot remain idle in the present context of Bihar politics. The former Chief Minister is a great political mathematician, adroit in political, what local analysts call, ‘Jor-Ghatao’ (addition and subtraction). He has acquired mastery in politics over how a subject can be converted into an issue of people.

READ HERE: RJD upbeat as Lalu Prasad Yadav set to walk out of jail after Jharkhand HC grants bail

Amid the surging COVID-19 crisis, how the news of Lalu Prasad's release has brought gloom on the face of NDA leaders was evident. While the supporters of RJD supremo exhibited their jubilation, CM Nitish Kumar feigned ignorance on the matter and said, ‘Mujhe nahi malum hai. Chalo ye sab hote rahata hai’, (I have not come to know it. It keeps happening), while coming out from an all-party meet on Saturday.

“Ab khela hobe Bihar me’ (Now game will happen in Bihar), was what Kedar Yadav-a die-hard supporter of Lalu Prasad jokingly expressed in jubilation. Bihar’s political corridors went pondering and predicting as to whether there will be a change in the political air of the state after he comes out of jail. Bihar’s many political pundits started predicting ‘something unusual’ to take place, maybe not sooner but certainly later.

Many feel the return of Lalu may fall like a hammer on the stability of the ruling NDA government. “Even if Lalu Prasad’s silence may result into a twist in politics,giving hard times to Nitish Kumar- led government, which is surviving on the supports of two smaller allies”, said Ashok Kumar Mishra, a political commentator at Patna.

When asked if political equations change in Bihar if Lalu Prasad Yadav comes out on bail, veteran political analyst and former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences DM Diwakar said: “Since Lalu Prasad is still considered as a leader of mass, his words and statements in politics are taken seriously by large sections of people and his political manoeuvring is well known to his all opponents”.

It may be possible that due to his poor health, Lalu Prasad may not play from the front but his strategies will help the RJD in giving sleepless night to NDA. A tweet of Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav: “The messiah of poor, deprived and downtrodden people are coming out, Tell those who do injustice, our leader is coming”, speaks a lot of what is next on the agenda of RJD after Lalu’s return.

Many political experts, who know Lalu’s political strategies, said that arrogant bureaucracy, COVID-crisis, prohibition and unemployment may be fanned to move the people against the ruling side. In state like Bihar, the growing anger against irresponsible bureaucrats can be used against the government by the RJD.

ALSO READ | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail, likely to get out of jail soon

Dr RK Verma, acclaimed political analyst and honorary secretary of Bihar chapter of Indian Institute of Political administration, said:” Lalu’s appearance after being out on bail will strengthen the political forces-OBCs led by Yadav and Muslims. His presence will certainly be enough to sharpen the RJD's further strategies against ruling alliance more aggressively”.

For the last three decades, Lalu Prasad has been the axis of Bihar politics. But for RJD supporters, it was the sacred Saturday that proved lucky for bail to Lalu Prasad. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition and Lalu’s younger son said that the bail to RJD chief was a victory of justice and reaffirms the trust of people in the judiciary. “But we will act as per the advice of doctors who are taking care of him in AIIMS”, he said.

Sources said that either on Tuesday or Wednesday, Lalu Prasad will come out from judicial custody completing all legal formalities. “If doctors allow, he may come to Patna or otherwise continue under safe treatment in AIIMS”, said RJD sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Bihar politics Lalu Prasad Yadav bail Fodder scam
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp