Railways deploys 94 Covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

Published: 18th April 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

A sanitaion staffer spray disinfectant at Covid -19 Isolation Coaches at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi as Covid-19 Isolation

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Railways has deployed 94 covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district out of around 4,000 coaches across the country.

Six COVID-19 patients have been admitted in NDB (station code of Nandurbar) rake so far.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Only Maharashtra has sent the requisition to Indian Railways and Railways have allocated these coaches to the state.

It may be noted that these coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed COVID cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog.

Last year, during the first wave of coronavirus, Indian Railways had deployed several COVID Care coaches in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

