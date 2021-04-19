BJP MLA files complaint against NCP's Nawab Malik over 'false' statement

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday filed a complaint against Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for allegedly spreading panic through false information.

In a letter, the Member of the Legislative Assembly from Kandivali East said, that two days back Minister Nawab Malik has made a statement in the media that the Central government is threatening companies, producing Remdesivir injections, not to supply the injection doses to the state or their licence would be cancelled.

"It is nothing but a statement prejudicial to national integration because the same creating rift between the Central government and State government, and is causing public mischief with an intent to create ill-will panic and hatred in classes of people," Bhatkhalkar said.

He further added that due to which crowd is gathering at several railway stations and the same has added to the already tense situation in Maharashtra.

Malik on April 17 had alleged the Centre was blocking the supply of Remdesivir medicine to the state. He also questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the NCP leader asked Union Minister Piyush Goyal to 'set the record straight' and asked how much oxygen was has been given to Maharashtra.

"Mr. @PiyushGoyal ji Please enlighten us with some facts, How many metric tons of Oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has the central government given to Maharashtra? Details given by you will clear all doubts and set the record straight," Malik tweeted.