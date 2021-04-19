STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Allahabad HC orders week-long lockdown in five cities, Uttar Pradesh government 'refuses'

The court passed the lockdown order on a Public Interest Litigation on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

A team of Lucknow Municipal Corporation sprays disinfectant during the weekend lockdown

A team of Lucknow Municipal Corporation sprays disinfectant during the weekend lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a week-long lockdown in Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

However, reacting to the order, the Uttar Pradesh government said that there will be no "complete lockdown" in the cities for now.

A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the lockdown order on a Public Interest Litigation on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients.

ALSO READ| Voting underway for second phase of UP panchayat polls amidst COVID surge

"We are of the considered view that in given scenario of present time if people are restrained from going outside their homes for a week in the first instance, the current chain of spread of COVID infection can be broken and this will also give some respite to the frontline medical and health workers," the bench observed.

"Accordingly, we are passing the directions in respect of cities of Prayagraj (Allahabad), Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and we direct the government to strictly enforce them forthwith," it said.

"All establishments be it government or private, except financial institutions and financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021. The judiciary will, however, function on its own discretion," the bench said.

The state has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Responding to the order, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said strict curbs are necessary to control the spread of the virus and that the government has taken several steps in that direction.

However, he said, alongside saving lives, protecting livelihoods is also important. "Therefore, there will be no complete lockdown in the cities for now. People are automatically closing many places," he said. He did not say whether the government intends to move the Supreme Court against the HC order.

