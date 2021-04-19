STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Depressed after being admitted to COVID-19 hospital, Jharkhand man dies by suicide

According to the other COVID patients admitted there, his behaviour had changed since Sunday night and he was shouting, coughing and walking here and there out of restlessness

Published: 19th April 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Hospitals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A man admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Garhwa hanged himself from an iron gate on the premises early on Monday. The man, identified as Neeraj Upadhyay, who is in his twenties, is believed to have been depressed after being brought to the hospital on April 14 and had been asking regularly for oxygen support.

According to the other COVID patients admitted there, his behaviour had changed since Sunday night and he was shouting, coughing and walking here and there out of restlessness.

“After having dinner, his behaviour changed all of a sudden and he started shouting, became restless and asking for oxygen. And when we woke up in the morning, he was found hanging from the iron gate at the entrance of the hospital building,” said a patient requesting anonymity.

“After being admitted on April 14, he was apparently under depression due to which he possibly committed suicide,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Dinesh Kumar.

Local police said that the man was found hanging from the iron gate with the help of a towel.

“An investigation has been initiated,” said office in charge Ramavtaar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Jharkhand
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp