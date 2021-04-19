STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 45 days, death rate also increasing in Rajasthan: Official

The weekly positivity rate and the death rate have also increased at a fast pace, Rajasthan Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.

Published: 19th April 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu, Wednesday

The doubling rate has reduced to 45 which means that the active case would double in 45 days. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has dropped to 45 days as compared to 94 days just over a week ago, officials said as a 15-day lockdown to prevent the infection's spread began in the state on Monday.

The weekly positivity rate and the death rate have also increased at a fast pace, Rajasthan Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.

"Thirty-one deaths took place last month but in 17 days of April, 291 deaths have occurred. It is almost 10 times higher," he had mentioned in a presentation that was shown during a chief minister's review meeting on Sunday.

"The weekly positivity rate was 2.27 per cent four weeks ago and it has now increased to 12.91 per cent," Mahajan said.

According official figures, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 94 days on April 11, but it dropped to 45 days on April 18.

The doubling rate has reduced to 45 which means that the active case would double in 45 days, Mahajan said.

There were 67,135 active cases on Sunday.

The second wave of the coronavirus is deadlier than the first outbreak of last year, he said.

"The number of (daily) deaths in the state was three on April 17 last year. It was 37 on the same day this year. Similarly, the number of (daily) positive cases in Jaipur on April 17 last year was eight but this year, on the same day, it was 1,484, he said.

Mahajan said even in Jaisalmer, the weekly positivity rate is four per cent.

Jaisalmer is the geographically largest district of Rajasthan and has a scattered population.

He said that beds in hospitals are filling fast and the demand for oxygen has increased which is expected to further rise significantly in the coming days.

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 10,262 coronavirus positive cases and 42 deaths, which were the highest in a single day in the state.

With this, the cumulative numbers of positive cases and deaths have increased to 4,14,617 and 3151, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in Rajasthan
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp