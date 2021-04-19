Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

By Online Desk

Former Prime Minister and Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 88-year-old senior leader has been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi.

The news comes a day after Manmohan Singh wrote a strong letter to PM Narendra Modi offering five suggestions to combat the second wave of coronavirus that has tormented the country.

The former prime minister has been very vocal against the steps taken by the Central government in handling the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

In the lettter to Narendra Modi, Singh wrote about the steps Centre should take to curb the rising coronavirus cases and gave strategies to expand the vaccination drive in India.

"We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," was one of the points Manmohan Singh wrote in the letter.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(This is a developing story)