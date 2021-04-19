Former Samajwadi Party MLA who tested positive for Covid-19, dies at 70
Rajat Saxena said his father Gopal Krishna Saxena was having difficulty in breathing for the past few days, and had tested positive for COVID-19.
PILIBHIT: Former Samajwadi Party MLA Gopal Krishna Saxena, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Bareilly on Monday, his son said.
He was 70.
"When he could not get proper treatment in Lucknow, he was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly on Saturday. On Monday, around 5 am, he breathed his last," Rajat Saxena said.
He said his father was having difficulty in breathing for the past few days, and had tested positive for COVID-19.
Gopal Krishna Saxena represented Puranpur in the state assembly.
