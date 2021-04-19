STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Greener pastures, new parties lure PDP leaders

Out of the 28 MLAs elected on PDP ticket to J&K Assembly in 2014, 18 have quit the party since the fall of PDP-BJP government.

Published: 19th April 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had emerged as a strong political force in Jammu and Kashmir after its launch in 1998, has been considerably weakened by defections. While PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti was under detention after scrapping of Article 370, several leaders quit the PDP to join the Apni Party. The majority of leaders in the Apni Party, which was floated in March last year and is said to have tacit support of BJP, came from PDP including its founder Altaf Bukhari. The desertions started after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018. 

The first to rebel was influential Shia leader and former minister Imran Ansari. He accused Mufti of turning the party into a family fiefdom. Later, Mufti’s close aide and former MLA Peerzada Mansoor, who was booked twice under PSA after his detention following Article 370 scrapping, senior leader Khurshid Alam , founding member and former MP Muzaffar Baig and his wife Safina Baig quit the party to join Peoples Conference.

Out of the 28 MLAs elected on PDP ticket to J&K Assembly in 2014, 18 have quit the party since the fall of PDP-BJP government. PDP leaders blame the Centre and J&K government for weakening the party in view of its stand on Article 370 revocation. Senior PDP leader Firdous Ahmed Tak said, “Some got unnerved by seeing greener pastures on the other side. But in the majority of cases, PDP leaders are being targeted.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peoples Democratic Party Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Altaf Bukhari Apni Party
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp