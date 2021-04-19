STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only 1 in 5 doctors who died of COVID may have benefited from Centre's Rs 50 lakh insurance

The IMA has demanded that the insurance scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, which was announced last year, but has now come to an end, be extended for at least 6 more months

Published: 19th April 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors, Delhi, Covid, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The families of only 168 doctors, out of at least 756 who have laid down their lives in the line of COVID-19 duty in India so far, may have benefited from the Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage provided by the Centre, according to data by the Indian Medical Association.

It means that only about 1 in every five doctors who have succumbed to the infectious disease got their claims settled, under the scheme announced for nearly 22 lakh healthcare workers last year.

As only 287 claims have been processed under the scheme, it also suggests that only 119 healthcare workers across other categories have so far benefited under it.

The Centre has in response to questions in Parliament said on several occasions that it does not have data of either doctors or other healthcare workers who have died while performing COVID-19 duties.

ALSO READ: Centre cancels existing insurance policy for healthcare workers who succumb in the line of Covid duty, to sign new agreement

The IMA, the largest body of doctors in India, on Monday also demanded that the insurance scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, which was announced last year but has now come to an end, be extended for at least 6 more months.

After a letter by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to states surfaced, in which he said the insurance coverage was coming to an end on March 24 this year, the Union ministry of health and family welfare clarified that the government is now in talks with another insurance company for the extension of the scheme.

It also said that the scheme has been extended till April 24 while details of a further extension are being worked out.

“PMGKP was announced in March 2020 and was extended thrice till 24 April, 2021,” said the ministry. “It was launched to provide a safety net to health workers to ensure that in case of any adversity due to Covid19, their families are taken care of,” the government said.

The ministry added that a total of 287 claims have been paid by the insurance company so far and a “a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona warriors, for which the ministry is in talks with the insurance company (New India Insurance)”.

The IMA meanwhile said it was due to “stringent norms and the continued apathy in various administrative ladders” that only 168 modern medicine doctors could receive benefits under the scheme.

The association asked, in a letter to Bhushan, to extend the PMGKP insurance for another six months, expedite and ease out the procedural bottlenecks and ensure that all healthcare professionals are “recognised, honoured as martyrs and adequately compensated for their dedicated services and comfort for their families with motherly attitude.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp