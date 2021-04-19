STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases

The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

Published: 19th April 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

government school, karnataka

The summer break usually starts from the first week of May. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday said summer vacation in schools will begin from as early as Tuesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The summer break usually starts from the first week of May.

"Classes for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard had resumed from mid-February (in state-aided and state-run schools). But, due to the present COVID-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications today," West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee said he would also urge private schools to follow suit.

The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur, however, said that online classes will continue for students of Class 10 and 12 during the vacation "or the early phase of the vacation".

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp