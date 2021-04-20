Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Gandhi took to Twitter to confirm the news tweeting: "After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe."

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.



All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Reacting to his announcement, messages for his speedy recovery poured in from various quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," he tweeted.

DMK President M K Stalin also expressed his concern and wished him a quick recovery.

"Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother @RahulGandhi has tested positive for #COVID19," Stalin said in a tweet.

"I wish him a quick recovery to full health," he added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who has tested positive himself said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rahul Gandhi ji. In these challenging times, the nation needs your leadership more than ever."

Rahul had earlier decided to cancel all his impending rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the escalating coronavirus situation in the country.

He also condemned the Centre's new covid-19 vaccination policy wherein all aged 18 and above can get themselves inoculated from May 1, terming it 'discriminatory' as it leaves no guarantee for weaker sections of the eligible population.

Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.