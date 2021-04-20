STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government trying to use COVID as excuse to quell protest against agri laws, allege farmer leaders

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.

Published: 20th April 2021 12:01 PM

Farmers block traffic at Ghazipur border after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions protesting the Centre's three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders alleged on Monday the government was trying to "use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation".

"The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border.

He said, "The government's hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others."

Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs.

Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, health facilities are being ramped up, he said.

An an awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to weak mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said.

Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhi's border have not reported "coronavirus cases in large numbers" so far.

"These are open, well ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots," he said.

