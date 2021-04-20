Insurance benefit for kin of only 20 per cent of deceased COVID warriors, say IMA data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Families of only 168 doctors, out of at least 756 who died during Covid-19 duty in India, have benefitted from the Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage provided by the Centre so far, according to data from the Indian Medical Association.

It means families of only about one in five doctors who succumbed to the disease got their claims settled, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, announced for nearly 22 lakh healthcare workers last year. The total number of claims settled is 287, which suggests that families of only 119 healthcare workers across other categories have benefitted from this.

The IMA, largest body of doctors in India, said due to “stringent norms and the continued apathy in various administrative ladders”, only 168 doctors could receive the benefit.

The Centre, in response to questions in the Parliament, said on several occasions that it does not have data of either doctors or other healthcare workers who died while performing Covid-19 duties.

In a letter to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the association sought extension of the insurance scheme for six more months, speeding up and easing out of the procedural bottlenecks and assurance that all healthcare professionals are “recognised, honoured as martyrs and adequately compensated for their dedicated services and comfort for their families with motherly attitude.”

137 HCWs across other categories benefitted

As only 238 claims have been processed under the scheme, it also suggests that only 137 HCWs across other categories have so far benefitted under it.

