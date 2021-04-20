STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces complete lockdown for a week

Essential services, however, will be exempted during the weeklong lockdown, sources said, adding that almost all offices, barring those of the central and state government will stay closed.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly and following a demand from all political and non-political organizations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday finally announced a complete lockdown in the State. As per sources in the State Government, the lockdown will be effective from 6:00 am on April 22 to 6:00 pm on April 29, which may be extended further after looking at the current situation.

Essential services, however, will be exempted during the weeklong lockdown, sources said, adding that all offices, barring those of the central and state government along with some other private offices identified by the Government, will also remain closed.

"To break the chain of coronavirus, we have decided to observe 'Swasthya Suraksha Saptah' from April 22 to April 29 under which all the shops and business establishments will remain closed except those selling essential items. All offices, barring those of Government of India, State Government and some other private offices identified by the Government, will also remain closed," said CM Soren. 

Meanwhile, mining, industry, construction and agricultural activities will continue as usual, he added.

"Though religious places will remain open all over the State, there will be a restriction on the entry of devotees," said Soren. The assembly of more than five people at any place will also be restricted, he added.

Soren further added that nobody will be allowed to come out of their homes without having any permission granted by the district administration. The Chief Minister believes that the spread of coronavirus can be prevented with public participation only and hence everyone should ensure his or her participation in it.

Notably, BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi releasing a video on social media on Monday had demanded a complete lockdown in Jharkhand to break the chain of coronavirus. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of CM Soren with top officials in the state government at his official residence in Ranchi.

As per the data released by National Health Mission (NHM), the active caseload of Covid-19 in Jharkhand crossed the 30000 mark while the Covid toll jumped above 1500 on Monday as the state reported 4290 cases and 46 casualties in the past 24 hours. Ranchi, which already has an active caseload of over 10,000, reported 1404 fresh cases on the day -- the highest among the 24 districts in Jharkhand, it indicated.

The state capital also reported 14 Covid fatalities, which took the toll in the district to 381, the NHM stated in a bulletin released on Monday night. At least 11737 Ranchi residents were battling the viral infection by the end of Monday. Barring Ranchi, no other district reported a spike of over 1000 cases on the day.

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, several businessmen in Jharkhand have already decided to impose self-lockdown and closed their business establishments. The state capital's largest retail market -- Shastri Market -- along with several other business houses and establishments have imposed self-lockdown from Monday.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Covid lockdown Hemant Soren COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp