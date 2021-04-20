Media reports on bodies of COVID-19 victims piling up creating panic: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

By PTI

INDORE: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said panic is spreading by media reports showing bodies of COVID-19 victims piling up, and urged media persons to also show positive stories of those serving the pandemic-affected people.

He said that doctors, paramedical staff, NGOs and people from other fields are working continuously to serve the COVID-19-affected people. "I request to the people in the media...you are everyday showing piles of dead bodies (of COVID-19 victims), suffering and agony of dying patients. This is creating panic among common people," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

"If you look at history, pandemic comes once every 100 years. In such a situation, the media should show how doctors and paramedical staff are working continuously, " he said adding that many non-medical persons and NGOs are also serving the coronavirus-affected people. "This, too, should be shown to the public as it is very essential for creating a positive atmosphere," he said.

On protests by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on the issue of shortage of hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, he said in such a difficult situation politicians should come forward to help people by rising above party politics.

Answering a question, he said that the state's BJP government is taking all possible measures to deal with the pandemic.