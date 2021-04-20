STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID vaccine policy 'discriminatory' as no guarantee for weaker sections: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 20th April 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 02:56 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

He also said that there will be no free vaccines for those between the age of 18 and 45 years.

"No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI's Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy," he said in a tweet.

The government on Monday announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.

