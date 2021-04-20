STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No restraining SII from using Covishield name for vaccine against COVID-19: Bombay HC

The court dismissed an appeal filed by pharmaceutical firm Cutis Biotech claiming trademark of the name 'Covishield'.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

covidshield

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to restrain Serum Institute of India Private Limited from using the name 'Covishield' for its vaccine against COVID-19 noting that such an order would create confusion and disruption in the vaccine administration programme.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and CV Bhadang dismissed an appeal filed by pharmaceutical firm Cutis Biotech claiming trademark of the name 'Covishield' and seeking a direction to Serum Institute of India to stop using the name for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The court in its order said it is now widely known that Covishield is a vaccine to counter coronavirus. "A temporary injunction directing Serum Institute to discontinue the use of mark 'Covishield' for its vaccine will cause confusion and disruption in the vaccine administration programme. In this case, thus, the grant of an injunction would have large-scale ramifications traversing beyond the parties to the suit," the order said.

It said the Union government had rolled out an extensive vaccination drive and, as on March 16, 66 million doses of Covishield have been supplied to the Centre, while some 59 million doses have been supplied to 72 countries.

The bench added that the Union government had placed a further order of 10 crore doses of Covishield. "Serum Institute has, to date, made a sale amounting to Rs 37,507 lakh through the sale of Covishield vaccine. With these facts, the balance of convenience is not in favour of Cutis Biotech. Grant of injunction against Serum Institute would have a serious impact on its business," the court said.

The court, in its order, noted that neither Cutis Biotech nor Serum Institute have a registration for the trademark 'Covishield'.

Cutis Biotech, a Nanded-based pharmaceutical products selling firm, had based its case on the action of Serum Institute passing off a product under the name which has been used by it (Cutis Biotech) for its products in the past.

In April last year, Cutis Biotech filed an application before the concerned authority for registration of the trademark 'Covishield'. The name was proposed for some Ayurvedic, Allopathic, medicinal and pharmaceutical products sold by the company.

Serum Institute counsel Birendra Saraf, while opposing the plea, said on June 6, 2020 that the company applied for registration of trademark 'Covishield' for its vaccine against coronavirus but has been using the term since March last year when it sought permission from the Union government to start clinical trials of the vaccine.

The court in its order said there is adequate evidence to show prior adoption and use, but Serum Institute has also continued its use (of the trademark) without a break, and, till date, the company had produced 60 million Covishield vaccine doses per month, of which 48 million were supplied to the Union government.

The bench further said that Serum Institute had coined the word 'Covishield' and took substantial steps towards its development and manufacture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serum Institute of India Bombay High Court Covishield COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp