Now, spit at your own risk in Assam 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Persons not wearing a mask or spitting in public places in Assam will now be fined Rs 1,000.

The state government on Tuesday put in place stricter curbs, making the wearing of masks and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour mandatory for everyone in public places.

The government ordered that all marketplaces, supermarkets, shops in malls and weekly markets should be closed by 6pm. Except for officers, only 50% employees will work from office. However, this will not be applicable for organizations rendering essential and emergency services, law-enforcement services and those involved in election work.

According to the order, social distancing at workplaces should be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering of lunch breaks of staff etc.

ALSO READ | 'Mask Hai Na': Assam Police takes to wearing wit to mask up people amid Covid spike

The order also stated that all educational institutions must provide quality virtual options.

"Not more than 50% students should attend in person on any day. Schools should stagger class timings so that largescale release of students doesn't arise. There will be no morning assembly/special assembly etc. in the educational institutions. Preference should be given to online mode of teaching for primary classes," the order said.

The government directed all public transport authorities to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside vehicles, carriers, containers etc.

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing. City buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity. No passenger shall be allowed to travel standing. The wearing of mask and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be mandatory for all passengers, the order stated.

The shop owners were asked to ensure a minimum of six feet distance among customers and not allow more than five persons inside the shop. The government allowed industrial units and tea gardens to operate subject to observance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

