STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, spit at your own risk in Assam 

The state government on Tuesday put in place stricter curbs, making the wearing of masks and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour mandatory for everyone in public places.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Voters in Assam pose at a polling booth, in front of wall art dedicated to COVID warriors. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Voters in Assam pose at a polling booth, in front of wall art dedicated to COVID warriors. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Persons not wearing a mask or spitting in public places in Assam will now be fined Rs 1,000.

The state government on Tuesday put in place stricter curbs, making the wearing of masks and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour mandatory for everyone in public places.

The government ordered that all marketplaces, supermarkets, shops in malls and weekly markets should be closed by 6pm. Except for officers, only 50% employees will work from office. However, this will not be applicable for organizations rendering essential and emergency services, law-enforcement services and those involved in election work. 

According to the order, social distancing at workplaces should be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering of lunch breaks of staff etc.

ALSO READ | 'Mask Hai Na': Assam Police takes to wearing wit to mask up people amid Covid spike

The order also stated that all educational institutions must provide quality virtual options.

"Not more than 50% students should attend in person on any day. Schools should stagger class timings so that largescale release of students doesn't arise. There will be no morning assembly/special assembly etc. in the educational institutions. Preference should be given to online mode of teaching for primary classes," the order said. 

The government directed all public transport authorities to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside vehicles, carriers, containers etc.

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing. City buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity. No passenger shall be allowed to travel standing. The wearing of mask and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be mandatory for all passengers, the order stated.

The shop owners were asked to ensure a minimum of six feet distance among customers and not allow more than five persons inside the shop. The government allowed industrial units and tea gardens to operate subject to observance of COVID appropriate behaviour.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Coronavirus Assam covid situation Assam coronavirus situation Assam covid cases
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp