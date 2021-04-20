STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protesting farmers to be tested, vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, says Anil Vij

The Minister further informed that he had talked to Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat and Jhajjar, about the vaccination and testing of farmers protesting at the border.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Expressing concern for farmers, who have been protesting against the central agricultural laws at Delhi-Haryana borders, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will be tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated against it.

"It is my duty to worry about everyone in Haryana. Farmers are protesting here in large numbers. We have decided to vaccinate them and get them tested for COVID-19. Yesterday, we had a meeting with state-level corona monitoring committee, wherein we took this decision," Vij told ANI.

The Minister further informed that he had talked to Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat and Jhajjar, about the vaccination and testing of farmers protesting at the border.

Earlier, Vij had said the state will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister, but he is concerned about how to protect the protesting farmers at the Haryana border from COVID-19.

He had participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding COVID-19 situation on Thursday evening.

"We will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister. But my concern is to protect the farmers from the coronavirus, who have gathered at the border of Haryana. I have to save them from the COVID-19," he had said.

Haryana reported 3,146 new COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health ministry.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Haryana covid cases COVID 19 Farmers protest
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp