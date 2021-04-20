STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Remdesivir not magic bullet, does not reduce mortality against COVID-19, say health experts

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said remdesivir should only be given to patients hospitalised with moderate illness, who had a fall in oxygen saturation.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a steep spike in COVID-19 cases leading to increased demand for medicines to treat coronavirus, top health experts in the government on Monday said anti-viral drug remdesivir is "not a magic bullet" and does not reduce mortality.

Addressing the media, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said remdesivir should only be given to patients hospitalised with moderate illness, who had a fall in oxygen saturation and have infiltrates on chest X-rays or CT-scan.

"Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and this is not a drug that reduces mortality. We may use it as we don't have a very good antiviral drug. It has a limited role and we should be very careful in its usage," he said.

"In major studies, remdesivir was shown to be useful only in those hospitalised patients with falling oxygen saturation and having infiltrates on chest X-ray or CT-scan. It is of no use if given early in mild and asymptomatic patients and also if administered too late," Dr Guleria said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said that remdesivir is not to be used in home settings and not to be procured from chemist shops.

Data from studies so far have shown that remdesivir does not have any effect in reducing the mortality in COVID-19, he said in support of Dr Guleria's remark.

"The health ministry in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19' has recommended the use of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients in a moderate stage of the illness. The drug has been included as an 'investigational therapy' and recommended only for restricted emergency," Paul said.

Guleria also said studies have shown that plasma therapy has a limited role in COVID-19 treatment and is of not much use.

About the drug tocilizumab, he said the drug is required in less than 2 per cent of COVID-19 patients because it is only for cytokine storm.

"It is to be given in the later stage of illness among those who have very high inflammatory markers and whose condition is worsening despite steroids, remdesivir and anti-coagulants."

"A majority of patients who have a mild COVID-19 or are asymptomatic will improve with just symptomatic treatment," Guleria asserted, adding the one drug that did show any benefit was steroids, but when to administer it is very important.

"Recovery trial showed that steroid has a harmful effect if given in an early stage of the disease before there is a fall in oxygen saturation."

As for antiviral drug favipiravir, Guleria said the data for its utility in treating COVID-19 is not very strong.

It has no effect on mortality and there is not much evidence to show that it is useful.

It is not recommended for use in the National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19, he said.

"So, it is important to understand that by giving treatment when it is not required you may be doing more harm. I appeal to everyone to please follow protocols and give treatment in a rational manner," Guleria said.

Over new research findings that COVID-19 spreads through air and not through droplets, Paul said he has also gone through studies which say that air-borne transmission is more prevalent than surface transmission.

"It is a dynamic situation for new learning," he said.

About precautions to be followed in the backdrop of the emerging information, he said masks play an important role in preventing COVID-19 spread and emphasised the need for good cross ventilation indoors, besides maintaining a physical distance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID-19
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp