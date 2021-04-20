Some states hampering oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh, claims CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police officers in some states were blocking the movement of tankers bringing medical-grade oxygen to Madhya Pradesh for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged on Monday.

However, Chouhan did not name any state. "There is an adverse situation due to coronavirus infection. It is a time of crisis. Oxygen is life saver. In such a situation, police officers of some states are stopping the (MP-bound) oxygen tankers, which is unfair and also a crime, Chouhan said in a tweet.

कल मध्यप्रदेश राज्य के ऑक्सीजन टैंकर्स को अन्य राज्यों में कुछ अधिकारियों द्वारा रोका गया। इससे समय बर्बाद होता है और इस दौरान कुछ मरीजों की जान जाने का खतरा बना रहता है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2021

In another tweet, Chouhan said that oxygen tankers of Madhya Pradesh were intercepted by some police officers in other states on Sunday. "I appeal to the chief ministers of these states to take strict action against such police-officers, who are stopping the tankers carrying life-saving oxygen without any reason," he said.

Several parts of MP are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, which is used to treat critical coronavirus patients. Earlier in the day, Chouhan told a meeting that efforts were being made on a war footing to ensure adequate oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients in the state.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister had said by April 30, the state will have 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen supply.