States should focus on micro containment zones, consider lockdown as last option: PM Modi

With a surge in Covid cases reported across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to consider lockdown as the last option and focus on creating micro containment zones. Referring to the government opening up vaccination for all those above above 18 from May 1, he said migrant workers will be vaccinated at places of their work.

Addressing the nation on the Covid situation, the PM requested state governments to urge migrant workers to stay where they are. They will be vaccinated in the city where they are, he added. The Prime Minister expressed his sympathies to families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID. He also said that steps are being taken to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it.

"India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated, " the PM said.

He urged the youth to form small committees in their neighbourhood to help in fostering COVID-19 discipline. "If we do this, the governments will not need to create containment zones or enforce curfew or lockdown," he said.

He said India has the cheapest vaccine in the world and the vaccines in the country suit its cold chain system. Prime Minister Modi said that the Centre is taking measures ramp up availability of medical beds as also production of medical oxygen.

"Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built. The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state governments, and the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction," he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time.

The government has allowed the vaccination for every adult starting May 1. India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)