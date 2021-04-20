STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why not same passion to win war against COVID as shown towards polls: Kapil Sibal takes dig at PM

With the country reeling under a second wave of the COVID pandemic, the Congress has questioned PM Modi for addressing poll rallies in Bengal  while "ignoring his responsibilities".

Published: 20th April 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday asked why he was not showing the same passion to win the war against coronavirus as shown to win elections.

With the country reeling under a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress has questioned Prime Minister Modi for addressing poll rallies in West Bengal while "ignoring his responsibilities" at the Centre.

"Modiji, you use all your : might, muscle power, lung power, resources to win elections. Why not the same passion to win the war against Coronavirus for: our people?" Sibal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the former Union minister said, "As people die of the pandemic, A citizen to Modiji: Rallies are fine, victories divine, but the battles you are fighting are really not mine!" Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BJP on Monday said it has decided against holding any big rally or public meeting, including by Prime Minister Modi and other party leaders, in the ongoing West Bengal assembly poll campaign.

