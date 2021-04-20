STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero infiltration along LoC for second year due to upgraded infrastructure, heavy snowfall

The LoC in the Kashmir Valley falls in three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir. Due to the heavy snowfall, all the infiltration routes to the Valley got closed.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: For the second consecutive year, there has been zero infiltration of militants in militancy-hit Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) in first three months this year, thanks to upgrading of the counter infiltration grid and heavy snowfall in the winter.

As the LoC is calm due to  no ceasefire violations from Pakistani troops from mid-February, the officials are looking at means and ways to reduce infiltration to near zero even during the summer, when the mountain passes and infiltration routes are open. 

On February 15, India and Pakistani militaries agreed to strongly adhere to the 2003 border ceasefire agreement and since then the LoC and International Border (IB) in J&K has been calm and quiet and there have been no ceasefire violations from either side.

Not a single bullet or mortar shell has been fired by troops of two countries since February 16.

The security official said Pakistani troops used to facilitate the infiltration of militants by firing on Indian army positions along the LoC.According to security officials, the counter infiltration grid has been strengthened by incorporating more security equipment to detect militant movement on the LoC, foil infiltration bids and prevent well-trained Pakistani militants from sneaking into the Valley.It is for the second consecutive year that there has been zero infiltration of militants in the first three months of a year.

“Last year also, there was zero infiltration of militants from across the LoC in the first three months,” the official said.About seven-eight militants had infiltrated into the Valley during the same period in 2019.

Security officials believe that if infiltration of militants and arms flow from across the LoC is controlled, then the militancy violence will come down as orces have launched “All Out” operation against militants.
About 35 militants have been killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley this year, so far. 

