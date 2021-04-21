Bengal polls 2021: Bomb hurled on BJP candidate Shilbhadra Dutta's car in North 24 Parganas district

By PTI

BARRACKPORE (WEST BENGAL): A country-made bomb was allegedly hurled at the vehicle of BJP candidate from Khardah assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutta, in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday evening, a police official said here.

WB: BJP candidate from Khardaha Assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutt says his car was attacked on Kalyani Expressway in the constituency today



"We were at a tea stall when a bomb was hurled at my car. Trinamool Congress is behind the attack. We'll complain to EC," he adds pic.twitter.com/WmiAKoPnwG — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

However, no casualty was reported. Dutta claimed that he was taking tea at a roadside stall on Kalyani Expressway at Rahara when someone threw the bomb which exploded a few metres away from his vehicle.

The police official said that a DCP-level officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate went to the spot to investigate the incident. The BJP candidate, who left the Trinamool Congress a few months ago, said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission about the incident.