Centre releases Covid data showing severity, demography of victims in 2nd wave same as in 1st wave

The release of the statistics follows growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

Published: 21st April 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:49 PM

covid test

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test, at a ward secretariat in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Wednesday released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 146 districts reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5 and 15 per cent.

The release of the statistics follows growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

According to the figures shared by Bhushan, 4.03 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

"In he age group 10-20 years, 8.07 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 20-30 years, 20.41 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35 per cent cases ere registered in the second wave," he said.

Bhushan further shared data which showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18 per cent cases registered in second wave.

ALSO WATCH:

