COVID-19: Airlifted Madhya Pradesh doctor's condition critical, says Hyderabad hospital

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old COVID-19 infected pulmonologist, who was airlifted to here from Bhopal, has extensive damage to his lungs due to the infection and is at a critical phase of his illness, a senior doctor at Yashoda Hospitals here said on Tuesday.

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked officials to arrange an air ambulance to send Dr Satyendra Mishra, working at a state-run medical college, to Hyderabad after his condition deteriorated at a city hospital.

The 40-year-old Dr Mishra had developed a severe lung infection after testing positive for COVID-19, the doctor treating him said.

"Dr Satyendra Mishra, a young Covid warrior afflicted in the line of duty,has been admitted to the Centre of Excellence of Heart and Lung Transplant, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

He has extensive damage to his lungs due to Covid-19, remains dependent on the ventilator with high oxygen requirement and is at a critical phase of his illness," Dr Lingaiah Amidayala, Director, Medical Services, Yashoda Hospitals Group, said.

Lingaiah said the hospital will try its best to help the doctor get back on his feet.

Dr Mishra is an assistant professor in the pulmonary and tuberculosis department in government-run Bundelkhand Medical College at Sagar (MP) At around 5 am on Monday, Dr Mishra was taken to Bhopal, about 185 km from Sagar, by road after a green corridor was created with the help of police to facilitate hassle-free travel of the vehicle carrying him.

Sagars BJP MLA Shailendra Jain had said the MP Chief Minister had directed officials to arrange the air ambulance after he was informed about Dr Mishra's deteriorating health.