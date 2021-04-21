STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Goa government implements night curfew, curbs; board exams postponed

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that petrol pumps, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open during the curfew hours.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government announced a 10-day-long night curfew in the state effective from Wednesday and imposed curbs on restaurants, cinema halls and casinos in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The government also announced the postponement of the upcoming 10th and 12th standard examinations of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The curfew, from 10 pm to 6 am, will come into force on Wednesday (April 21) and remain in operation till April 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after chairing a high-level meeting.

He said that petrol pumps, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open during the curfew hours. Sawant said during the night curfew only commercial vehicles transporting essential goods would be allowed to ply.

He said that the curfew and other curbs would be in force till April 30 after which the state government will review the situation and take a call on their extension. "Public will not be allowed to be on the road during the curfew," he added.

The government said casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, cinema theatres, gyms and parlours will operate only at 50 per cent capacity. Sawant announced that the 10th and 12th standard examinations of the state board is being postponed.

He said the board will inform students about the new dates 15 days in advance. The chief minister said schools and colleges would be closed except for holding online examinations. However, Sawant said the upcoming elections to five municipal councils will be held as per schedule and with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The chief minister said temples, mosques and churches have been barred from organising mass gatherings but they can continue performing rituals with limited people. Sawant said wedding functions cannot have more than 50 guests and only up to 20 people can attend funerals.

The chief minister said there is no ban on industries and other economic activities. He said after taking into account the number of cases, the district administration will declare micro-containment zones. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte.

