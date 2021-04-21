COVID positive patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana Civil Hospital
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.
Published: 21st April 2021 10:45 AM | Last Updated: 21st April 2021 10:45 AM | A+A A-
LUDHIANA: A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.
"He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later around 6 pm, the hospital staff found him hanging from a fan," Singh told the media.
A probe is on, he added.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)