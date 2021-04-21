COVID positive patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

By ANI

LUDHIANA: A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.

"He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later around 6 pm, the hospital staff found him hanging from a fan," Singh told the media.

A probe is on, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)