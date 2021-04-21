STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Congress files complaint against 10 ex-MLAs who had joined BJP

The complaint filed by Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar with the Panaji police also names former Congressman and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar.

Published: 21st April 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress in Goa on Wednesday filed a complaint of cheating and forgery with the police against the ten former MLAs who had defected to the BJP in 2019 accusing them of preparing a fake document regarding the merger of their parent party, a day after the Assembly Speaker dismissed the disqualification petitions against them.

The complaint filed by Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar with the Panaji police also names former Congressman and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar.

In a major relief for the BJP government in Goa, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed disqualification petitions against twelve MLAs including the ten former Congress legislators who crossed over to the ruling party in 2019.

The BJP currently has 27 MLAs in the 40-member house.

Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition against the ten MLAs who switched sides in 2019.

The MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar had filed a similar plea against two of the party MLAs who joined the ruling party in the same year.

Chodankar's complaint names Kavlekar, Philipe Neri Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserratte, Isidore Fernandes, Nilkant Halarnkar, Atanasio Monserratte, Antonio Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Wilfred D'Sa and Clafacio Dias.

As per the plaint, "the accused conspired together and created a false document claiming to be a resolution of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) dated July 10, 2019, merging the party in the Goa Legislative Assembly (the Congress Legislative Party) into the BJP".

"The aforesaid document is created illegally using counterfeit letterhead and counterfeit seal of the GPCC," the complaint stated.

It said the document was produced by the accused in their written statement filed before the Speaker of the Goa Assembly "as their defence" in connection with the disqualification petition.

A Panaji police station official said they have received the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Congress
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp