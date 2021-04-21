STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: 22 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tanker leak in Nashik hospital, probe underway

These patients were being treated at a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the COVID-19 patients.

Published: 21st April 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital staff members running from the spot after an Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik

Hospital staff members running from the spot after an Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Twenty-two COVID-19 patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital at Nashik in Maharashtra, officials said.

While District Collector Suraj Mandhare claimed that two more COVID-19 patients at the hospital succumbed in the evening due to the oxygen supply issue, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game said late night that the death of these two patients was not linked to the leakage incident.

The government will probe if the tragedy at the Dr Zakir Husain Hospital was due to negligence, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.A private company looked after the tank maintenance at the hospital, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said, adding technicians closed the tank valve preventing more deaths.

Three days before the tragedy, the Union health ministry's COVID-19 data compiled between March 16 and April 15 from major cities showed Nashik the worst-hit city in the country in terms of cases per million residents.

Wednesday's disruption of medical oxygen supply was caused by leakage from a storage plant, officials said. Of the 150 patients admitted to the hospital, 23 were on ventilator support at the time of the incident while the rest were on oxygen support, a senior civic official said.

The municipal corporation shifted cylinders from other facilities in the city to help the patients at the hospital after the leak, which was noticed around 12.30 pm, an official said. Hospital officials then contacted municipal commissioner Kailash Jadhav seeking technical help to stop the leakage.

A 13 kilolitre oxygen tank was set up on the premises of the hospital, located in the Dwarka area of Nashik. "Around 10 am, a socket of the oxygen storage tank broke and the leakage started. When the hospital staff came to know about it, they deployed jumbo cylinders to supply oxygen to the patients and started shifting some of the patients," an official said.

The leakage has been stopped, the tank repaired and the oxygen supply is being normalised, he said. Soon after the incident, people rushed to the hospital hindering rescue operations.

"An oxygen tanker had reached the hospital premises when the leak happened. Technicians who came with that tanker and technicians at the hospital broke open the lock of the tank and closed the valve which prevented the further leakage of oxygen," he said.

Tope said the patients died due to a low supply of oxygen caused by the leakage from the storage tank. All of them were on ventilator support, the minister said. The family of each deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs five lakh each from the CM relief fund.

"The liquid oxygen which was filled in the tank has the temperature of around (minus) 180-degree celsius. There is extreme pressure on the walls of the tank which supplies oxygen to patients on ventilator support," Tope said.

Jadhav said no patient is in a serious condition now. The oxygen level was around 25 per cent in the storage tank at the time of the incident, he said. Two oxygen tanks were set up at the hospital recently and the maintenance work was given to a private company.

An official said the incident occurred when oxygen was being filled in one of the tanks from a tanker, which disturbed the supply to the patients who were on ventilators as well as to those dependent on oxygen for breathing.

Leela Shelar, who lost her 60-year-old mother in the tragedy was inconsolable. "My mother was admitted on Tuesday and put on ventilator support," she said. Shelar said as her mother complained of difficulty in breathing, she had requested the nursing staff to help, but they didn't pay heed. "I didn't admit my mother here to die like this," she said while fighting back her tears.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed anguish over the tragedy. Police dispersing a crowd of onlookers and the entry at the hospital was restricted after the incident.

Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey said people's emotions are intense, adding arrangements for adequate police deployment have been made. The area has been sealed, he added. A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant went viral on social media in the morning.

Relatives of the deceased reached the hospital soon after hearing of the incident and are demanding that stringent action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital Oxygen Tank Maharashtra Oxygen Tanker Leak Nahsik hospital tragedy Nashik hospital
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Florence Raju
    What can compensate for the loss of lives due to carelessness ?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp