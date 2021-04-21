Maharashtra govt issues lockdown order; inter-city and inter-district travel banned except for emergency

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government issued the order of complete lockdown starting from April 22 to May 1, 2021 across the state, banning inter-district and inter-city travel except for emergency and non-avoidable reasons.

Maharashtra state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the lockdown order on Wednesday later evening. As per the order, the lockdown will come in effect from April 22, 8.00 PM to May 1, 7.00 AM across the state.

According to the order, all government offices, state and central, will operate with 15 per cent attendance except for emergency services and directly connected to the management of Covid 19 pandemic. The head of the department of each department will decide the attendance of the respective office staffers.

More than 25 people cannot attend marriage ceremonies. The ceremony should be held in one place and it should be conducted for a maximum of two hours. If there is a violation of this norm, the Rs 50,000 fine will be charged. Inter-district and inter-city travelling is banned except for emergency and non-avoidable reasons like attending funeral and severe sickness. In that case, only 50 per cent of people of the capacity of the vehicle are allowed to travel. If anyone flouts the norms, then Rs 10,000 fine will be charged.

The private buses can ply with 50 per cent capacity, no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in the bus. The bus will be allowed to stop at only two places between their travel distances. The alighting passengers at stoppage will be stamped with 14 days quarantine period. Thermal screening will be done and suspected patients will be sent directly to Covid 19 centre for treatment. The public transport will operate but only government staff and people working in medical and essential services will be allowed to use them.