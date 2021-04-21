STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand HC directs govt to file report on actions taken to fight second wave of COVID

Dushyant Mainali, the petitioner in the matter, said, 'We apprised the honorable court of the ground situation and the court has issued directions to combat the second wave.'

Published: 21st April 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday directed the state government to raise the points mentioned in the court's order before the state cabinet on its meeting on April 22 and file a report about the actions taken in the meeting. 

The division bench including Chief Justice RS Chauhan ordered the personal appearance of Chief Secretary, health secretary, and finance secretary of the state on next date of hearing on May 10, 2021 and the submission of report on actions taken till May 5, 2021.

Dushyant Mainali, the petitioner in the matter, who appeared in person in the court said, "We apprised the honorable court of the ground situation and the court has issued directions to combat the second wave." 

The court also directed the government to immediately provide mobile testing facilities in the hills, and interior areas of the state while hearing a public interest litigation regarding Covid 19 situation.

Directions to the government: 

  • increase Covid dedicated hospitals immediately from present five across the state,
  • provide PPE and other safety gears to the medical staff and all other staff in state government health centers,
  • increase Covid Care Centres immediately from present 12,
  • immediately establish temporary hospitals with the help of DRDO and other agencies,
  • purchase variety of testing kits available in the market,
  • increase CT Scan facilities so that every District Level/Base and other government hospitals is well equipped to identify patients who are infected by the latest, highly contagious variant of the Covid 19 virus also known as 'Double Mutant' 

And for safeguarding the underprivileged, the HC directed checking for overcharging by private hospitals and to make sure action is taken if rules are being violated. The state government must also ensure 25% of the beds in private hospitals are provided to people living below poverty line. 

"The court issued directions to publish data of available beds, empty beds, occupied beds, nearby testing centres and list of hospitals with online real-time data available to public," added Mainali. 

The secretary of health department of Uttarakhand was directed to submit a report regarding details of number of beds, ICU beds, beds with ventilators and oxygen, test labs, private hospitals, data of Remdesivir available and steps taken for the supply, data of PPE kits and safety gears availability and the rate of its daily consumption and steps taken following the suggestions of the district monitoring committies.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand HC COVID 19
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp