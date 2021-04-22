STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

300 flyers rush out to skip mandatory Covid test at Assam airport

Cachar district Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said a total of 690 passengers arrived at the airport from various parts of the country aboard six aircraft.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some 300 air passengers jumped the Covid tests at the Kumbhirgram airport in Cachar district of Assam and the authorities began the legwork to register cases against them.

As the Covid cases are increasing exponentially, the state government had made it mandatory for the inbound air and train passengers to undergo the test on arrival. However, the 300 air passengers avoided the tests, which are conducted at nearby Tikol Model Hospital.

Official sources said 690 passengers of six of the seven flights, which had landed at the airport on Wednesday, deboarded. Altogether 189 passengers had undergone the tests and six were found to be Covid positive.

Around 200 passengers, who were travelling to other states of the Northeast, were allowed to go. The passengers are taken to the Tikol Model Hospital in buses provided by the Cachar district administration. Those who have vehicles can go on their own but by giving an undertaking and furnishing the necessary details.

There were just four police personnel deployed at the hospital on Wednesday. Taking advantage of the inadequate security, the passengers defied the guideline on the mandatory tests.

“We are compiling a list of the passengers who evaded the test. We will trace them and take necessary legal action,” Cachar Additional Deputy Commissioner (Additional DM), Sumit Sattawan said.

The passengers, who avoided the tests, are from Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – the three districts of Barak Valley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silchar airport COVID testing Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp