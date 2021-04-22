300 flyers rush out to skip mandatory Covid test at Assam airport

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some 300 air passengers jumped the Covid tests at the Kumbhirgram airport in Cachar district of Assam and the authorities began the legwork to register cases against them.

As the Covid cases are increasing exponentially, the state government had made it mandatory for the inbound air and train passengers to undergo the test on arrival. However, the 300 air passengers avoided the tests, which are conducted at nearby Tikol Model Hospital.

Official sources said 690 passengers of six of the seven flights, which had landed at the airport on Wednesday, deboarded. Altogether 189 passengers had undergone the tests and six were found to be Covid positive.

Around 200 passengers, who were travelling to other states of the Northeast, were allowed to go. The passengers are taken to the Tikol Model Hospital in buses provided by the Cachar district administration. Those who have vehicles can go on their own but by giving an undertaking and furnishing the necessary details.

There were just four police personnel deployed at the hospital on Wednesday. Taking advantage of the inadequate security, the passengers defied the guideline on the mandatory tests.

“We are compiling a list of the passengers who evaded the test. We will trace them and take necessary legal action,” Cachar Additional Deputy Commissioner (Additional DM), Sumit Sattawan said.

The passengers, who avoided the tests, are from Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – the three districts of Barak Valley.