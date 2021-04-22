STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Char Dham Yatra cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh': HC frowns as Uttarakhand yet to prepare SoP

Issuing a number of directions on Tuesday while hearing a PIL regarding Covid situation in the state, the court asked the government to issue guidelines for the Yatra scheduled to start on May 14.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Negative RTPCR report has already been made mandatory for Char Dham Yatra. (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Officials of the Uttarakhand government have said every necessary precaution will be taken and guidelines will be issued soon for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, after the Uttarakhand High Court said that the event cannot be allowed to turn into another ‘Kumbh’.

Issuing a number of directions on Tuesday while hearing a PIL regarding Covid situation in the state, the court asked the government to issue guidelines for the Yatra scheduled to start on May 14.

The recent Kumbhmela was attended by millions and recorded thousands of positive tests amid uncontrollable scenes.

Ravinath Raman, chairman of Char Dham Devsthanam Board which manages the Yatra, said: “The guidelines will be issued soon. We are assessing the Covid situation and decision will be taken accordingly.”

Earlier, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for the Yatra.

“Guidelines will be issued soon,” said the minister.

The SOPs will include many conditions to visit the four shrines at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri. There was a fall in the number of pilgrims last year.  After 38 lakh in 2019, only 4.2 lakh visited the temples in 2020. The state government is likely to put a limit to the number of pilgrims visiting every shrine on a day.

The state recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 4,807 people testing positive for the viral disease.

The state registered a nearly-60-per cent jump in fresh COVID cases from Tuesday's 3,012, which was the previous record.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttarakhand has climbed to 1,34,012, the state COVID control room here said.

The disease claimed 34 more lives on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 1,953, it said.

Dehradun district was the biggest contributor to the tally, recording the highest number of 1,876 cases, followed by Nainital (818), Haridwar (786), Udham Singh Nagar (602), Pauri (217) and Tehri (185), it said.

Almora (99), Uttarkashi (75), Chamoli (61) and Rudraprayag (52) were the other districts to report a large number of cases.

There are 24,893 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently and 1,04,527 patients have recovered from the disease.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand High Court Kumbh Mela Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp