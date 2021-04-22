STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Follow COVID protocols while campaigning in Bengal or face action: EC to parties

The chief secretary of the state, the CEO and all district election officers are also being directed to scrupulously follow the high court's directions.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Armed with the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the Election Commission (EC) issued a fresh warning to political parties on Wednesday to follow COVID protocols during poll campaigning in West Bengal or be ready to face "necessary action" under various laws.

In a letter addressed to the heads of all recognised political parties, the EC referred to the high court directions issued on Tuesday, which said it would be open to the poll panel and the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take the requisite steps and ensure a successful implementation of the COVID protocols by requiring a strict compliance of the prescribed guidelines and orders by all political parties, candidates and all other concerned with the election process.

"The commission, therefore, once again warns that in case parties or candidates do not abide by the laid down COVID protocols during campaign, necessary action under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 etc. will be initiated immediately by the district authorities and their permission for further campaigns, even if granted previously, shall also be cancelled," the letter said.

The chief secretary of the state, the CEO and all district election officers are also being directed to scrupulously follow the high court's directions, it added.

The letter observed that the EC had recently used its constitutional powers to prohibit campaigning between 7 pm and 10 am to discourage public gatherings.

It has also extended the silence period to 72 hours from 48 hours prior to polling in the sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal Assembly election.

While voting for the sixth phase will take place on Thursday, for the seventh and eighth phases, it will be held on April 26 and 29.

On April 9, the EC had told the political parties that in case of a breach of the health protocols, it will "not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies of the defaulting candidates, star campaigners or political leaders without any further reference".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp