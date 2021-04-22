STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free vaccination for 18-plus in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from May 1

The Congress government of the state reiterated its demand to the Centre to ensure availability of sufficient supply of vaccines.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:31 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR/BHOPAL: The governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have announced free vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age if their states from May 1. The announcements were made by Bhupesh Baghel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

“We will take every measure to ensure all safeguards for our citizens. The state government will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination,” tweeted Baghel. 

The Congress government of the state reiterated its demand to the Centre to ensure availability of sufficient supply of vaccines.

Chouhan said the decision to vaccinate free of cost was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to start vaccination for everybody above 18. 

“The Prime Minister has announced a big relaxation to the country by opening the gates for vaccinating those above 18 years. The Centre is yet to formulate detailed guidelines for its rollout, but the vaccines will be administered to all those aged above 18 free of cost, just as it had been done for others in the past,” said Chouhan.

Chairing an emergency meeting of the state cabinet in Bhopal amid the continued surge in Covid-19 cases, the chief minister assigned specific duties to the ministers. 

He said again that for three months, free ration will be provided to the poor people of the state, besides ensuring that migrants are assured of livelihood and food.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has said that district collectors would be ranked on the basis of positivity rates in their districts. 

Effective implementation of mass curfew should be ensured in all districts till April 30. There are also talks of launching a ‘Kill Corona’ campaign in severely affected districts.

Every effort should be made to improve the arrangements of home Isolation and care centres, Chouhan told district collectors through video conferencing from his residence.

