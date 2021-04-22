STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from April 23

The reason for the suspension of operations by the airline was not cited but sources in the Shillong Airport authority on Thursday said the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Private carrier IndiGo will suspend its daily flights between Kolkata and Shillong for eight days, starting from Friday, airport officials said.

"All passengers are hereby informed that M/s Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has suspended their #Shillong operations from 23rd April to 30th April 2021," the airport authority here said on Twitter.

The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets.

IndiGo officials could not be reached for comments on the suspension.

The airline operates its flights to Shillong only from Kolkata.

The budget carrier had resumed its operation on this route in February this year after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that the "passenger load has improved to 90 per cent".

