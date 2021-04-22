Maoists allege drone attack on cadre in Chhattisgarh, forces reject claim
The outlawed CPI (Maoist) on Wednesday accused the security forces of carrying out drones attacks against their cadre in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a claim denied by the forces.
“At least a dozen bombs were dropped on the rebels using drones in Bijapur district,” Vikalp, the spokesperson for the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the banned outfit, said in a statement.
“This was the first airstrike on us. It happened around 3 am on April 19. As we managed to change our locations, we suffered no loss,” Vikalp said.
The CRPF rejected the claim as propaganda.
“Such groundless allegations reflect a desperate attempt by the Maoists to garner the support of local people who are drifting away from the them,” an official said.